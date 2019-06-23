|
Louise Carter Carlson
Eugene, OR - Louise Carter Carlson, formerly of Bryson City and Candler, NC passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon.
Betty, as she was known to all who loved her, was born on August 21, 1931 in Hutchinson, Kansas. She had lived in Alaska, California and Texas, places where her husband Milton, a decorated career pilot in the US Air Force, had been stationed. After retiring from active duty in the late 1960s, Milt joined his family in Bryson City, where Betty's mother and father had built a house. Betty worked at the Swain Community Hospital as a lab technician. Later, she became head of the department and was responsible for two major redesigns of the lab. After her retirement, she went back to school at Haywood Community College to study handweaving, a craft that gave her great joy and a chance to become the artist she always wanted to be. After Milt's death, she moved to Candler, NC, and became steadily more active in the crafting community, joining the Southern Highlands Craft Guild, where she specialized in designing, hand-dyeing and weaving beautiful clothing. She soon met Robert Martin, an artist and kilt-maker from Greenville, SC, through their mutual friend, Marge Warren, a hand-weaver of tartans, and married Bob in 2004. Bob and Betty were active in the greater art and craft community of Western North Carolina, with many friends in that group and in Betty's close-knit book club. Bob exhibited at the 310 Arts gallery in the River Arts District among others, and, until just a few years ago, could be seen happily painting there alongside his beloved Betty. Bob passed away in 2017 and, for the last year, Betty had relocated to Oregon to live near her younger daughter, Karen Hall.
Betty is survived by her three children, Susan Carlson, Robert Carlson, and Karen Hall, and two grandchildren, Kathryn and Daniel Cohen. A celebration of life service will be held in North Carolina at a later date.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 23, 2019