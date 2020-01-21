Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise F. Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise F. Williams Obituary
Louise F. Williams

Arden - Louise Fields Williams, 89, of 7 Kikola Ct, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Pisgah Manor Health Care Center.

A native of Letcher County, KY, she had resided in Buncombe County since 1962. She was a Seamtress and a member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church.

Mrs. Williams was a daughter of the late Clarence and Lucy Campbell Fields and the wife of Mack Williams who died February 26, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Danny Everidge and brother, Forester Fields.

Surviving are her daughters, Elinda S. Hunter of Arden and Diane Mills and husband Walter of Canton; granddaughter, Stacy Orr and husband Scott and great granddaughter, Haliee Sierra Orr all of Horse Shoe; step grandchildren, Ersin who is stationed in the US Air Force in Virginia, Kimbra and Teresa both of Canton; 3 step great grandchildren; sister, Joy Worley of Candler; brothers, John W. Fields of Louisville, KY and Edward Fields of Schulter, OK; sister-in-law, Kay Fields of Leicester and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 3 PM Thursday, January 23, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Phillip Luther officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 PM Thursday at the funeral home.

She will be buried beside her husband in Mountain View Memorial Gardens in Travelers Rest, SC at a later date.

Memorials may be made to: Boiling Springs Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1177, Fletcher, NC 28732.

To sign Mrs. Williams' guestbook on line, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -