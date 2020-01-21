|
|
Louise F. Williams
Arden - Louise Fields Williams, 89, of 7 Kikola Ct, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Pisgah Manor Health Care Center.
A native of Letcher County, KY, she had resided in Buncombe County since 1962. She was a Seamtress and a member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church.
Mrs. Williams was a daughter of the late Clarence and Lucy Campbell Fields and the wife of Mack Williams who died February 26, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Danny Everidge and brother, Forester Fields.
Surviving are her daughters, Elinda S. Hunter of Arden and Diane Mills and husband Walter of Canton; granddaughter, Stacy Orr and husband Scott and great granddaughter, Haliee Sierra Orr all of Horse Shoe; step grandchildren, Ersin who is stationed in the US Air Force in Virginia, Kimbra and Teresa both of Canton; 3 step great grandchildren; sister, Joy Worley of Candler; brothers, John W. Fields of Louisville, KY and Edward Fields of Schulter, OK; sister-in-law, Kay Fields of Leicester and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3 PM Thursday, January 23, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Phillip Luther officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 PM Thursday at the funeral home.
She will be buried beside her husband in Mountain View Memorial Gardens in Travelers Rest, SC at a later date.
Memorials may be made to: Boiling Springs Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1177, Fletcher, NC 28732.
To sign Mrs. Williams' guestbook on line, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020