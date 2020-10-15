Louise Gaddy
Canton - Louise Reed Gaddy, 82, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Mission Hospital - Memorial Campus.
A native of Macon County, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Edward Lewis and Hazel Mae Neely Reed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Roy Gaddy, who died in 2006 and a brother, George Edward Reed. Louise was a member of Dutch Cove Baptist Church and she taught Sunday School in Clayton, Georgia and Canton and enjoyed Bible study classes. She was employed with the Georgia State Highway Department in Clayton and later in life an employee of Smoky Mountain Foot Clinic. Louise was a gifted seamstress and homemaker.
She is survived by the pride of her life, her children, Sharon Gaddy Trantham and her husband, Randy, of Canton; two sons, Anthony Gaddy and his wife, Angie, of Bethel and Brian Gaddy and his wife, Tanya, of Oak Ridge. She is also survived by a sister, Mary Reed Owens of Dillard, Georgia; two brothers, Ray Dover Reed and his wife, Wanda, of Seneca, South Carolina and Ralph McArthur Reed and his wife, Charlotte, of Clayton, Georgia; three sisters-in-law, Barbara Reed Rice of Clayton, Georgia; Patsy Reynolds and Janie Deweese both of Canton; a brother-in-law, David Gaddy of Canton; and eight grandchildren, Seth and his wife, Esther, Elisabeth, Hannah, Emily, Ethan, Sidney, Savannah and Kye. She was eagerly awaiting the arrival of her first great-grandchild in November.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Dutch Cove Baptist Church with the Reverend Jason Miller, Reverend Roy Houston and Reverend Seth Trantham officiating. Burial will follow at Morning Star Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at Dutch Cove Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church, c/o Barbara Reed Rice, 325 Timberlane Road, Clayton, Georgia 30525.
Considering the current public health situation, social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.
The care of Mrs. Gaddy has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com