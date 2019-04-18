Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
Asheville - Louise Hipps Quakenbush, 90, of Asheville, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019.

Louise was the daughter of the late Walter Henry Hipps and Ada Elizabeth Grogan Hipps. Surviving sisters are Betty Sue Hensley and Nancy Creasman. Louise celebrated 71 years of marriage to Bill Quakenbush, the love of her life, on April 8, 2019. They had five children: Linda (and Lee Roy) Briggs, Susan (and Ed) Anglin, Teresa (and George) Trickey, Steve (and Janice) Quakenbush, and Dean Quakenbush. They have twelve grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Louise loved her family, her church, and friends she so easily made. She was universally described as "sweet."

A celebration of Louise's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with Revs. David Warren and George Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Green Hills Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorial gifts may be made to Emma United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 6921, Asheville, NC 28816.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 18, 2019
