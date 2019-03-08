|
Louise Kincaid Gosnell
Candler - Louise Kincaid Gosnell, age 99, of Candler died on March 4 at Pisgah Manor Nursing Home.
She was the daughter of the late Thomas Monroe Kincaid and late Jessie Harris Kincaid of Burke County, where she was born December 23, 1919. Mrs. Gosnell was the stepdaughter of Faye Penland Kincaid.
Mrs. Gosnell was married to the late Wayne Roy Gosnell June 30, 1939. Wayne died June 2006 after 67 years of marriage.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Agnes Waynette Gosnell, a granddaughter, Michelle Morgan Fultz of Mills River, a brother, William Thomas Kincaid of Charlotte, a sister Belva Kincaid McGinn also of Charlotte and a sister Mabel Kincaid Puett of Morganton.
She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Gosnell Morgan and son-in-law, Morris Morgan, of Candler; a grandchild, Eric Morgan of Cleveland, OH and, grandson-in-law Denny Fultz of Mills River, five great-grandchildren, Zachary and Carl Fultz, Megan Fultz Christopher, Maximus Morgan and Roman Wearsch and a great-great-grandson, Jaxson Fultz.
Mrs. Gosnell was a longtime active member of Hominy Baptist Church where she served as church media center director for 36 years, an officer in the Buncombe Association media center organization, an officer in the state media center organization of the Baptist Convention of NC. She was a member of the Friendship Class and Hilltoppers for senior citizens of Hominy Church. She was a member of Candler Lions Club, Turnpike Home Extension Club, and Dogwood Chapter of National Campers Club.
A heartfelt thanks to the staff at Pisgah Manor Nursing Home for their very special care and compassion.
A memorial service will be held at Hominy Baptist Church on Sunday March 10 at 4:00 pm and the family will greet friends one hour before at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hominy Baptist Church Daystay, 135 Candler School Rd., Candler, NC 28715.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019