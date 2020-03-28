Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Bechtoldt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Madeline Bechtoldt


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Madeline Bechtoldt Obituary
Louise Madeline Bechtoldt

Mills River - Louise Madeline DeNigris Bechtoldt passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her home on High Vista Mountain from heart and kidney failure.

The wife of Frederick Frank Bechtoldt, she was born on July 22, 1935 in Astoria, Queens, NY to the late Vito and Eleanor DeNigris. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Mangini and her spouse, and a brother, John DeNigris and his spouse.

Louise was a graduate of the Bishop McDonell High School, City College of New York, and Fairleigh Dickinson University. She had worked for many years in the mental health field as a psychologist and clinical social worker, lastly at Blue Ridge Mental Health and All Saints Counseling Service.

She was a creative cook and loved hiking in the mountains, particularly to hidden waterfalls. An ardent lover of the Metropolitan Opera and New York Philharmonic, she was also an avid tennis player.

Louise is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 62 years, Fred F. Bechtoldt, and by their many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A Celebration of Louise's life will be held at a later date.

To sign the guest register online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -