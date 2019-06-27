|
Louise Plemmons Sorrells
Asheville - Louise Plemmons Sorrells died peacefully at the Solace Center on June 24, 2019.
Mrs. Sorrells is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years, Jack Sorrells; sister-in-law, Loretta Plemmons; and by many nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Lee Plemmons, of Leicester, and by her brother, Charles Plemmons.
Mrs. Sorrells loved the joys of working at her church, First Baptist Church of Asheville, and gardening, cooking and sewing. She worked as office manager at Asheville Radiology and in the admissions office of Asheville-Buncombe Technical College.
A celebration of her life will be held at First Baptist Church of Asheville on Saturday, June 29, at 11:00 a.m. Her family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church, prior to the service.
A private burial service will be held at a later date at Snelson Cemetery in Leicester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Scholarships at First Baptist Church, 5 Oak St., Asheville, NC 28801.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 27, 2019