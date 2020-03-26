Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Louise Rainwater


1933 - 2020
Louise Rainwater Obituary
Louise Rainwater

Asheville - Louise Alberta Shipman Rainwater, 86, of 547 Eliada Home Road-Apt. 111 went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the home of her sister.

A lifelong resident of Buncombe County and attended Bethel Baptist Church, she was a daughter of the late Homer and Hazel Estelle Gentry Shipman.

Surviving are her sons, Bobby Rainwater and Danny Shipman; sister, Gladys Victoria McAbee of Asheville and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
