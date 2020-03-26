|
Louise Rainwater
Asheville - Louise Alberta Shipman Rainwater, 86, of 547 Eliada Home Road-Apt. 111 went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the home of her sister.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County and attended Bethel Baptist Church, she was a daughter of the late Homer and Hazel Estelle Gentry Shipman.
Surviving are her sons, Bobby Rainwater and Danny Shipman; sister, Gladys Victoria McAbee of Asheville and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020