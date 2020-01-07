Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Ashelawn Gardens of Memory
Asheville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Taylor Moore


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Taylor Moore Obituary
Louise Taylor Moore

WEAVERVILLE - Louise Taylor Moore, age 93, of Weaverville died Monday, January 6, 2020.

Mrs. Moore was born November 19, 1926 in Endicott, W. Va. to the late James A. and Louvicia Kirkpatrick Taylor. She was a member of Weaverville United Methodist Church. Her interests were knitting, crocheting, quilting and reading. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn T. Moore who died in 2016; daughter, Valerie Sue Moore; brothers, Howard K. Taylor and James O. Taylor.

Surviving is her son, Larry D. Moore and wife Nellie of Weaverville; grandchildren, Michell Moore and Mark and Bryan D. Moore and wife Stephanie all of Weaverville.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home. Reverend Deval Mason will officiate. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral at West Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Weaverville United Methodist Church, PO Box 37, Weaverville, NC 28787 or Weaverville Lions Club, PO Box 505, Weaverville, NC 28787.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Moore's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -