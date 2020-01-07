|
Louise Taylor Moore
WEAVERVILLE - Louise Taylor Moore, age 93, of Weaverville died Monday, January 6, 2020.
Mrs. Moore was born November 19, 1926 in Endicott, W. Va. to the late James A. and Louvicia Kirkpatrick Taylor. She was a member of Weaverville United Methodist Church. Her interests were knitting, crocheting, quilting and reading. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn T. Moore who died in 2016; daughter, Valerie Sue Moore; brothers, Howard K. Taylor and James O. Taylor.
Surviving is her son, Larry D. Moore and wife Nellie of Weaverville; grandchildren, Michell Moore and Mark and Bryan D. Moore and wife Stephanie all of Weaverville.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home. Reverend Deval Mason will officiate. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral at West Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Weaverville United Methodist Church, PO Box 37, Weaverville, NC 28787 or Weaverville Lions Club, PO Box 505, Weaverville, NC 28787.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020