Louise Tuten Kilpatrick
Candler - Louise Tuten Kilpatrick, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Mrs. Kilpatrick was born in Blackshear, GA March 2, 1933, the youngest of eight children of the late Earnest and Azilee Henderson Tuten. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Kilpatrick, who was the love of her life, a sister, Marguerite Tuten, and five brothers, Albert Lawton Tuten, Loren Tuten, Lonnie Tuten, Leon Tuten and Paul Tuten.
At various times, Mrs. Kilpatrick had worked at Biltmore Dairy and Square D in data-entry and payroll. In the early 80's she decided to pursue her lifelong dream and enrolled in Haywood Community College where she graduated with honors receiving her Cosmetology license. With great pride of accomplishment she proceeded to open a successful business known as "Charlie's Family Salon" having been nicknamed "Charlie" by her grandson where she worked until retirement.
She will be sorely missed and survived by her two daughters, LaNita Cloninger (Jack) and Teresa Holt (Henry); two grandchildren, Justin Cloninger (Kathleen) and Branson Holt (Brittany); four great-grandchildren, Jack David Cloninger, Collins Marie Cloninger, Branson Alexander Holt and Bexley Anne Holt. She is also survived by a stepson, James Kilpatrick (Pam) of Colorado, two step-granddaughters, three step-great grandchildren; a sister, Lucille Dowling Parham of Georgia, several nieces and nephews, all who she loved beyond measure.
She was a faithful member of Ridgeway Baptist Church.
Due to Covid a graveside service with immediate family will be Saturday at Pisgah View Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
