Louise Vess
Arden - Mary Louise Hagan Vess, 71, of Arden, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.
A native and lifelong resident of Asheville, she had worked at Sam's Club for the past 18 years.
Mrs. Vess was a daughter of the late Alfred Loren Hagan and Florine "Tootsie" Buckner Hagan and wife of Charles Winston Vess who died Nov. 3, 2013. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Lee Hagan.
Surviving are her daughter, Tresa Edwards and husband Rock; granddaughter, Kourtney Edwards Wunsch and husband David; sister, Martha Rice (Earl); sister-in-law, Mickey Eagle; several nieces and nephews, and her work family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Monday, April 29, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM Monday at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 28, 2019