|
|
Louise West Blackwell
Asheville - Helen Louise West Blackwell, 84, went home to be with the Lord Monday, April 29, 2019 at the St. Joseph Campus of Mission Hospitals.
A native of Buncombe County, Mrs. Blackwell had resided in both Henderson and Buncombe Counties for most of her life. She was a 1952 graduate of Woodfin High School, and a graduate of Asheville Biltmore College. Mrs. Blackwell retired in 1999, following over 45 years of service to Wachovia Bank where, at the time of her retirement, she served as a personal banker. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Mrs. Blackwell was the daughter of the late James Carl West and Lois Grace Vehaun West Israel. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Quay Edward Blackwell, who passed January 11, 2003; sister, Carlotta West Harwood; and nephew, Scott Harwood.
Surviving are her sister, Carla Rickman; nieces: Robin Evans and Doreen Brigmon; nephew: Dean Karl Lambert; great-nieces: Hannah Wilson, Karli Wilson, Bree Wilson, Brooke Robinson, and Amanda Hamrick; and great-nephews: Dakota Wolfe, Dallas Wolfe, Caleb Evans and Clay Harwood.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with the Rev. Doug West officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 754 Aiken Road, Asheville, NC 28804.
To sign Mrs. Blackwell's guestbook online, please go to "Memorials" at www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 5, 2019