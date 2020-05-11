Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Resources
Louise Wright


1919 - 2020
Louise Wright Obituary
Louise Wright

Fairview - Anna Louise Whitaker Wright, 100, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at The Laurels of Green Tree Ridge.

A native and resident of Buncombe County for most of her life, she was a member of Laurel Pines Baptist Church and attended Cane Creek Baptist Church.

Mrs. Wright was a daughter of the late William Oscar Whitaker and Maggie Jenkins Whitaker and wife of Maskel "Mass" Prince Wright who died in December 1964. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Harry Whitaker; sisters, Irene Hall and Mary Stephenson.

Surviving are her sons, Bruce Wright and wife, the late Clara Jean of Fairview and William Wright and wife, the late Hazel Lee of Canton; brother, David W. Whitaker of Blairsville, GA and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Cane Creek Cemetery, with Rev. Norris Wright officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following services at the cemetery.

Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To sign Mrs. Wright's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 11 to May 12, 2020
