Lowell Thomas Buckner
Asheville - Lowell Thomas Buckner, age 82, of Asheville died Friday, October 16, 2020 due to complications of Covid-19.
Mr. Buckner was born July 5, 1938 in Madison County to the late Dwight and Hattie Massey Buckner. He was a resident of Buncombe County since 1959. Lowell graduated from Walnut High School before becoming a proud Marine. He was a dedicated family man who never missed his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren's school and sporting events.
A jack-of-all trades, he could fix anything. He loved old cars and NASCAR. After 35 years, he retired from Chemtronics. He then worked at Buncombe County Schools before retiring a second time. Lowell loved to travel with his wife and they had been to all 48 contiguous states. However, his favorite was to go to the beach and spend time with his family where he enjoyed cooking breakfast every morning. Lowell was a devout Christian and grew up attending North Fork Baptist Church in the Big Pine Community of Madison County. He later was a member at Gashes Creek Baptist Church for 27 years where he served as a deacon and in many other capacities. He was currently a member of Merrimon Avenue Baptist Church for over 30 years.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Carl Buckner.
Surviving is his childhood sweetheart, love of his life, best friend and wife of 60 years, Carol Wild Buckner; daughters, Sherrie Tomberlin and husband Bill, and Lori Bishop and husband Bill all of Asheville; brother, Gary Bruce Buckner and wife Brenda of Mars Hill; seven grandchildren, Joel Tomberlin and wife Kerry, Seth Bishop, Brittany Garcia and husband Ricardo, Jared Tomberlin and John, Abby, Isaac and Grace Bishop; four great grandchildren, Max, Halle, Kai and Ansley Tomberlin; along with three nieces and two nephews.
His funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 24th at 11:00 a.m. at West Asheville Baptist Church with Reverends Stan Welch and Bruce Buckner officiating. A time for viewing will be made available an hour before the service. Burial will be in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville.
Flowers are acceptable and appreciated.
Lowell loved to volunteer at the Operation Christmas Child processing center. Please direct memorials to Samaritan's Purse, Operation Christmas Child, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or visit https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/
to make a donation.
