|
|
Loyal Trull
Asheville - Rupert Loyal Trull, 85, of 17 Debra Lane, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Pisgah Manor Health Care.
A native of Marble, NC, he had resided in Buncombe County most of his life. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956 with the Strategic Air Command during the Korean War and earned the rank of Staff Sergeant (SSGT). He later retired from Southern Railroad as a Conductor following 30 years of service. He was a member of West Asheville Baptist Church.
Mr. Trull was the son of the late Rupert Hamilton Trull and Beryl Queen Trull. He was also preceded in death by his sisters: Maxine Truett and Peggy Erwin.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Ann A. Trull of the home; daughters: Karen Braswell and husband Mike, and Kathy Metcalf and husband Rodney both of Asheville; grandchildren: Elizabeth Braswell and Matthew Braswell both of Asheville; sisters: Modean McKeehan and husband Neil of Marble, Lorean Battle and husband Neil of Knoxville, TN, and Janet Holloway of Marble; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 1 PM Monday, March 4, 2019 at Green Hills Cemetery, 25 New Leicester Hwy, with Rev. Kelvin Moseley officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361.
Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting the Trull family.
To sign Mr. Trull's guestbook online, please go to "Memorials" at www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 3, 2019