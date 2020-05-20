|
|
Lucas (Luke) Paul Wood
Lucas (Luke) Paul Wood, 25, entered into eternal peace on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Lucas was born on February 28th, 1995, a son of Joseph Wood & Denise Librizzi. Lucas was a gifted student who had been accepted and was transferring into the Actuarial Science program at Appalachian State University.
Lucas had an extremely kind heart, infectious smile and made friends with all walks of life. He loved playing baseball and was a huge Atlanta Braves & Falcons fan. He had a passion for fishing and enjoyed hiking all the mountains of Western Northern Carolina. He loved a good conversation or just being with his family and friends. Lucas had such a way with words; with the rhythm down and the words engraved in his memory, he shared his heart…freestyling forever.
Lucas leaves his precious memories to be cherished by his loving Mother, Denise Librizzi, and husband, Jerry Librizzi, proud Father, Joseph Wood, and wife , Sabra Wood, adoring sister, Kashen Laughter, and husband Justin Laughter, big brother, Brandon Wood, and wife Megan Wood, his darling nieces, Ella and Lilah Laughter, and nephew Brody Wood, Grandparents, William and Gladys Sawyer, Elizabeth Wood, and the late Grandfather Michael Paul Wood Sr., and many Aunts, Uncles & Cousins.
Services will be held Saturday, May 23rd, at 3:00pm at the outdoor Pavilion at Grace Mills River Church, 495 Cardinal Rd. Mills River, NC. Friends and relatives are invited to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made either online or mailed to Charlotte Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 33000, Charlotte, NC.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 20 to May 22, 2020