1/
Lucile Thrash Huntington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucile's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucile Thrash Huntington

Lucile, better known as Babe to family and friends, passed away October 20 following a lengthy illness. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on September 28, 1929 to Henry Lee and Lucile Richardson Thrash. The family moved to Asheville where she married William B. Huntington Jr. They relocated to Chapel Hill in the mid-60's.

In addition to Babe's parents and husband, she is predeceased by a brother, Henry Lee Thrash Jr., and a sister, Bonnie Purcell. Surviving are her children Betsy Faulkner (Adrian) and Bill Huntington; grandchildren Kate, Hunter and Layne; and great grandchildren, Taylor and Cameron.

No services are planned at this time.

Walker's Funeral Home of Mebane is serving the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Funeral Home of Mebane
304 W Center St
Mebane, NC 27302
(919) 563-9211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker's Funeral Home of Mebane

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved