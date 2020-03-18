|
Lucille B. Gunter
Asheville - Lucille Brookshire Gunter, 90, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the CarePartners Solace.
Ms. Gunter was born in Asheville to the late George and Arta Brookshire, and she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Patrice Gunter Terrell, who died in 2011, five brothers, Lloyd, Hilliard, Howard, Harold and Herman, two sisters, Dorothy and Ruby, and her very special best friend, Nathanial Ellis Cannady, Jr., all of Asheville.
She was a 1948 graduate of Sand Hill High School and she retired in 1990 as the Director of Volunteer Services with the NC Division of Youth Services. She was a member of Abernethy United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Bree Terrell.
Because of the worldwide concern about COVID-19, there will be no service in the near future.
Memorials may be made to the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 125 Dryman Mountain Road, Asheville, NC 28806.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020