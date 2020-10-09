1/1
Lucille Guilka Lamy
1925 - 2020
Lucille Guilka Lamy

Asheville - Lucille Guilka Lamy, 95, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020.

Mrs. Lamy was born April 21, 1925, in Lynnbrook Co., Nassau, NY to the late William E. Guilka and Emma V. Schirp Guilka. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emile Ray Lamy and her son, Joseph Phillip Lamy.

At various times in her career she had worked as a beautician, a seamstress and in the fabric department of Belk's. She was an active member of the Basilica of St. Lawrence where she served on the Altar Guild and a member of the Catholic Daughters.

Mrs. Lamy is survived by her daughter, Carol Lamy Walker and her husband, Gene; her daughter-in-law, Mary Lamy; four grandchildren, Brad Walker (Mary), Brooke Walker, Elizabeth Lamy Santos (David) and Phillip Lamy; and two great-grandchildren, Joseph Lamy Santos and Natalie Jean Walker.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Rev. Fr. David R. McCanless at 2:00 p.m. Monday at the Basilica of St. Lawrence. Due to Covid, the Funeral Mass is limited to immediate family only. Interment will follow at Lewis Memorial Park.

Mrs. Lamy will lie in repose at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue on Sunday from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. where family and friends may pay respects.

Face masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (StJude.org) or to St. Labre Indian School (StLabre.org).

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
