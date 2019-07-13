|
Lucille Lewis Norton
Mars Hill - Lucille Lewis Norton, 81, of Mars Hill, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was a native of Madison County and daughter of the late Bailey and Neple McDevitt Lewis. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, David Richard Norton and brothers, Willie, Robert and Walter Lewis. Mrs. Norton was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Bailey (Keith); sister, Geneva Carver; brothers, Ricky and James Lewis; grandchildren, Zachary Bailey (Sierra) and Kayla Bustle (Michael) and great grandchildren, Bailey Grace Bustle and Kylie Madison Bailey.
A funeral service will be held 2:00PM Monday, July 15, 2019 in the Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Keith Watkins, Hayes Carver and Glenn Graves will officiate. Burial will follow in West Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 5 - 7PM Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 13, 2019