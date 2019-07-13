Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Norton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Lewis Norton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Lewis Norton Obituary
Lucille Lewis Norton

Mars Hill - Lucille Lewis Norton, 81, of Mars Hill, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was a native of Madison County and daughter of the late Bailey and Neple McDevitt Lewis. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, David Richard Norton and brothers, Willie, Robert and Walter Lewis. Mrs. Norton was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Bailey (Keith); sister, Geneva Carver; brothers, Ricky and James Lewis; grandchildren, Zachary Bailey (Sierra) and Kayla Bustle (Michael) and great grandchildren, Bailey Grace Bustle and Kylie Madison Bailey.

A funeral service will be held 2:00PM Monday, July 15, 2019 in the Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Keith Watkins, Hayes Carver and Glenn Graves will officiate. Burial will follow in West Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 5 - 7PM Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservices.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now