Lucille Roberts Neilson
Asheville - Lucille Roberts Neilson, age 95, of Asheville, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Mrs. Neilson was born January 11, 1925 in Buncombe County to the late A. Fulton Roberts, Sr. and Olive Buckner Roberts; she was a resident of Buncombe County all of her life. Lucille and her husband owned the House of Fabrics since 1969 until her retirement in 2014. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church, Asheville.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Alan M. Neilson who died in 2013; daughter, Angie Neilson Heatwole; sister, Sarah Roberts Boone; and brother, Guy D. Roberts, Sr.
Surviving are her son, Joel Neilson and wife LaRue; sisters, Susie Ray, and Marie Flowers Ray; brother, Fulton Roberts and wife Sally; grandchildren, Chelsea Anne Beaver, Jacob Alan Neilson, Keaton Addison Neilson, Hailey Autumn Heatwole, and Hayes Alexander Heatwole; and great grandchildren, Braiden and Thomas Beaver.
Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home 17 Merrimon Ave, Weaverville. Reverend Dr. Rob Blackburn will officiate. Burial will be in Lewis Memorial Park, Asheville.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Neilson's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020