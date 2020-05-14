|
Lucille Roberts Neilson
Asheville - Lucille Roberts Neilson, age 95, of Asheville, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Her memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home 17 Merrimon Ave, Weaverville. Reverend Dr. Rob Blackburn will officiate. Burial will be in Lewis Memorial Park, Asheville.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Neilson's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 14 to May 17, 2020