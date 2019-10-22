|
|
Lucille Roberts Rice
Weaverville - Lucille Roberts Rice, age 70, of Weaverville, died Monday, October 21, 2019.
Lucille was born February 2, 1949 in Buncombe County to the late Joseph G and Belva Gillis Roberts. She loved gardening and working around her home.
Surviving are her husband of 36 years, Jack Rice; four daughters, Charlene Elrod, Carlene Burnette, Brenda Osteen and Joyce Blanken and husband Bo; sister, Betty Jean Manos; nine grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Hassie Lundy will officiate. Burial will follow in Union Chapel Cemetery, Weaverville.
The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the funeral home.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Rice's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019