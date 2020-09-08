Lucille W. Woody
Asheville - Carolyn Lucille Whitaker Woody, 96, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020 at her residence.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was a homemaker and the oldest member of Starnes Cove Baptist Church.
Mrs. Woody was the daughter of the late John Burton Whitaker and Lola Mae Ramsey Whitaker and wife of David Jackson "Jack" Woody who died April 29, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her son, David Woody; son-in-law James McCain and was last of all the siblings.
Surviving are her daughter, Dianna W. McCain of Fairview, Jane Caldwell (John) of Rutherfordton and son, Billy Woody (Evelyn) of Candler; grandsons, Brad Caldwell (Christy), Brian Caldwell (Amy) and Brett Caldwell all of Rutherfordton; great grandchildren, Kinsley and Kallan and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, September 10, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Charlie Sams and Rev. Dr. Paul Sanchez officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hills Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM Thursday at the funeral home.
