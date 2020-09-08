1/1
Lucille W. Woody
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille W. Woody

Asheville - Carolyn Lucille Whitaker Woody, 96, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020 at her residence.

A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was a homemaker and the oldest member of Starnes Cove Baptist Church.

Mrs. Woody was the daughter of the late John Burton Whitaker and Lola Mae Ramsey Whitaker and wife of David Jackson "Jack" Woody who died April 29, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her son, David Woody; son-in-law James McCain and was last of all the siblings.

Surviving are her daughter, Dianna W. McCain of Fairview, Jane Caldwell (John) of Rutherfordton and son, Billy Woody (Evelyn) of Candler; grandsons, Brad Caldwell (Christy), Brian Caldwell (Amy) and Brett Caldwell all of Rutherfordton; great grandchildren, Kinsley and Kallan and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, September 10, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Charlie Sams and Rev. Dr. Paul Sanchez officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hills Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM Thursday at the funeral home.

To sign Mrs. Woody's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved