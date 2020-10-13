Lucille Wallin
Weaverville - Lucille Wallin, age 92, of Weaverville, died Monday, October 12, 2020.
Mrs. Wallin was born September 15, 1928 in Madison County, to the late Henry Grady and Bertie Chandler Wallin. She started her teaching career at Venable Elementary and retired from Flat Creek Elementary after 37 years. Lucille was a former Sunday School teacher at Morgan Hill Baptist Church and is a current member of First Baptist Church, Weaverville. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Alene Holcombe and Glyndon Buckner; and a nephew, Mike Buckner.
Surviving are her sister, Betty Morgan and husband Richard; nieces, Ann Boyd and husband John, Pat Burchfiel and husband Tom, Betsy Morgan, Karen Lucille Hawkins and husband Stan, and Lori Morgan; a nephew, Rick Morgan and wife Linda; and several great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, October -15, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Burial will follow in West Memorial Park, Weaverville.
Per the NC Governor, masks are required in all public buildings. Those who choose, may listen to the service on their car radio on FM 87.7, while in the parking lot of the funeral home.
Flowers are acceptable and appreciated. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: First Baptist Church, Weaverville, PO Box 547, Weaverville, NC 28787 or Morgan Hill Baptist Church, 594 Barnardsville Hwy., Weaverville, NC 28787.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Miss Wallin's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com
