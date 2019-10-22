|
Lucy Elizabeth Clarke Deavor
Charleston, SC - Lucy Elizabeth Clarke Deavor, 99, of Charleston, South Carolina formerly of Brevard, North Carolina, widow of Lucian Porcher Deavor entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 17, 2019. Her funeral service will be held at the graveside in Gillespie Evergreen Cemetery, Country Club Road, Brevard, North Carolina at 11 o'clock a.m. on Saturday November 2, 2019. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel.
Lucy was born April 19, 1920 in Franklin County, Georgia, daughter of the late William Farmer Clarke and Gertrude Randall Clarke. She was a graduate of Tift College in Forsyth, Georgia and was a former chemist at the Ecusta Paper Plant. She retired as a real estate broker. She was a member of Brevard-Davidson Presbyterian Church and an affiliate member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Charleston, SC.
Lucy looked to help others and to be involved in civic affairs. At various times she served on the City of Brevard Board of Adjustments, Transylvania County Recreation Board, and the Social Services Board. She was a member of the Elks Club Auxiliary, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the Brevard Business and Professional Women's Club, the Board of Realtors, and the Transylvania County Historical Society.
She is survived by her two sons, James Patton Deavor (Janet) of Charleston, SC, William Deavor Clarke (Jennifer) of Huntersville, NC; daughter, Susan Deavor of Brookline, MA; four grandchildren, Luke and Grace Deavor of Charleston, SC and Kenny and Katie Clarke of Huntersville, NC. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Sara Randall and Colma Smith and her brother Byron Clarke.
Memorials may be made to either the Hands of Christ, PO Box 30703 Charleston, SC 29407 or the Black Mountain Home for Children, Youth, & Families, 80 Lake Eden Road, Black Mountain, NC 28711.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019