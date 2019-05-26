Lucy Parton Rhew



Asheville - Lucy Parton Rhew, 91, was blessed with eternal life on April 11, 2019. She passed away peacefully in her sleep after residing in Asheville, North Carolina for most of her life.



Born November of 1927 in Cleveland County North Carolina, Lucy was the daughter of Clarence C. and Vinny McElrath Parton. Early in life, Lucy married Cline Rhew and would remain by his side until his death May 21, 1973.



Lucy was preceded in death by her husband Cline Rhew, daughter Brenda Rhew Hitchens, son-in-law Johnny Hodge and grandson David Hodge. She is survived by daughters Dianne Hodge (David) Darlene Leatherwood (Jerry) brother Larry Parton of Jacksonville FL, grandchildren Tracy, Carey, Joshua (Stephanie) and five great grandchildren.



A Memorial Service will be held at Midway Family Church, 191 Chunns Cove Road in Asheville North Carolina on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 2 PM. The Reverend Keith Dockins will be officiating.



Condolences to the family can be made at :



www.ashevilleareaalternative.com Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 26 to May 28, 2019