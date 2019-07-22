Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Luke Lunsford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luke "Roland" Lunsford


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luke "Roland" Lunsford Obituary
Luke "Roland" Lunsford

Fairview - Luke "Roland" Lunsford, 91, of Fairview, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Park Ridge Hospital, Fletcher.

Born in Buncombe County, he was the husband of Joan (Staak) Lunsford of Fairview, and the son of the late Emory and Mammie (Goldsmith) Lunsford.

A Navy veteran of WWII, Roland, along with his wife, was a charter member of East Chestnut Church of Christ, Asheville.

In addition to his wife of 65 years, he is survived by 2 sons: Mark Lunsford (Jan) of Arden and David Lunsford (Linda) of Greenville, SC; 2 grandchildren: Elliot Lunsford (Amy) and Sarah Eddleman (Eddie); and 2 great-grandsons: Jacob and Jonathan Lunsford.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to East Chestnut Church of Christ, 127 East Chestnut Street, Asheville, NC 28801.

To sign the guest register online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now