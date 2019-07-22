|
Luke "Roland" Lunsford
Fairview - Luke "Roland" Lunsford, 91, of Fairview, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Park Ridge Hospital, Fletcher.
Born in Buncombe County, he was the husband of Joan (Staak) Lunsford of Fairview, and the son of the late Emory and Mammie (Goldsmith) Lunsford.
A Navy veteran of WWII, Roland, along with his wife, was a charter member of East Chestnut Church of Christ, Asheville.
In addition to his wife of 65 years, he is survived by 2 sons: Mark Lunsford (Jan) of Arden and David Lunsford (Linda) of Greenville, SC; 2 grandchildren: Elliot Lunsford (Amy) and Sarah Eddleman (Eddie); and 2 great-grandsons: Jacob and Jonathan Lunsford.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to East Chestnut Church of Christ, 127 East Chestnut Street, Asheville, NC 28801.
To sign the guest register online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 22, 2019