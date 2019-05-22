Services
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Graveside service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
Lula Cagle Owenby Obituary
Lula Cagle Owenby

Hendersonville - Lula Cagle Owenby, 79, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Pardee Hospital. She is the daughter of the late James and Catherine Cagle.

Lula is survived by two sons, Joe and Ralph Owenby; six daughters, Melissa and Brenda Owenby, Paula Ramsey, Minnie Lee, Martha Burgess and Norma Hembree; one brother, Howard Cagle; and several grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church with Rev. Jesse Turner officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: First Citizens Bank in care of Ralph and Lisa Owenby Trust Fund.

An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 22, 2019
