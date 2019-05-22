|
Lula Cagle Owenby
Hendersonville - Lula Cagle Owenby, 79, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Pardee Hospital. She is the daughter of the late James and Catherine Cagle.
Lula is survived by two sons, Joe and Ralph Owenby; six daughters, Melissa and Brenda Owenby, Paula Ramsey, Minnie Lee, Martha Burgess and Norma Hembree; one brother, Howard Cagle; and several grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church with Rev. Jesse Turner officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: First Citizens Bank in care of Ralph and Lisa Owenby Trust Fund.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: First Citizens Bank in care of Ralph and Lisa Owenby Trust Fund.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 22, 2019