Lula Mae Buchanan
Asheville - It is with great sadness that the family of Lula Mae McGuire Buchanan (known to friends as "Lou") announces her passing on June 4, 2019, at the age of 80 years. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family.
Lou will be forever remembered by her husband and best friend of 58 years, Roger, and their three children, Bobby Buchanan and his wife, Kim, of Weaverville, Regina Buchanan of Asheville, and Sallie Buchanan Johnson and her husband, Matthew, of Summerfield, NC. She will also be fondly remembered by her pride and joys, her four grandchildren: Robert Buchanan II, Hannah Johnson, Jacob Johnson and Sarah Buchanan. Lou was preceded in death by her four siblings, Della McGuire Redden, Mickey McGuire, Lawrence McGuire, and Sallie McGuire Ladd.
Originally from West Virginia, Lou was an Army wife and saw the world beside her husband Roger. When Roger retired from the military in 1975, they moved from Germany to Asheville where they have been since. Lou worked as a nutritionist for over twenty years at the Buncombe County Juvenile Detention Center, where she provided meals (and birthday cakes) to all under her care.
Her enjoyment in life was making baked goods and home cooked food for everyone, seeing them smile and ask for the recipe. She published a cookbook appropriately named "I Want That Recipe" in 2011. She has been an active member of Pole Creek Baptist Church for the last 38 years and will be sorely missed by all that knew her.
The service to celebrate the life of Lula Mae McGuire Buchanan will be held at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue on Saturday, June 8 at 7:00 p.m., with Reverend Dennis Thurman officiating. Visitation will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pole Creek Baptist Church, Building Fund, 96 Snow Hill Church Rd., Candler, NC 28715.
The online memorial is available at www.gro cefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 6, 2019