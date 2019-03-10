|
|
Lurie "Calvin" Anderson Sr.
Asheville - Lurie "Calvin" Anderson Sr. formerly of Asheville, NC entered into eternal rest on February 17, 2019 in New Port Richey, FL. He was the son of James Benjamin Anderson and Geneva Eloise Agnew.
He was preceded in death by his wife Debbie Anderson, brother Ronald "Ronnie" Edgerton, sister Irene Edgerton and beloved dog Buffy.
He LOVED nascar racing, Monster Jam, working on his vintage car and keeping his cars in pristine condition! He was a 1973 graduate of Asheville High School and served in the US Army as a paratrooper.
Left to cherish his memory are sons: Lurie Calvin Anderson Jr. (Ashley) of New Port Richey, FL, Jeremy and Joshua Beagle of De Feniak Spring, FL; daughters LaShawna and Tomeeka Anderson of Asheville; brothers Larry Anderson of New Port Richey, FL, Robert Edgerton of Asheville, Arthur Lee Edgerton (Laurie) of Roxboro, NC, Theodis Edgerton (Coco) of Columbia, SC and Brian Edgerton (Jean) of West Virginia. Sister; Mary Collins (Harry) of Arden, NC. Special friend Cynthia Thurston of New Port Richey, FL and life time friend Tony Byrd of Durham, NC. Eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Daddy we love you and you will be missed!
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 10, 2019