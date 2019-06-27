Services
Morris Funeral Home
304 Merrimon Avenue
Asheville, NC 28801
(828) 252-1821
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Morris Funeral Home
304 Merrimon Avenue
Asheville, NC 28801
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Lewis Memorial Park
415 Beaverdam Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Luther Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luther Bailey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Luther Bailey Obituary
Luther Bailey

Mars Hill - Luther Bailey, 99, of Mars Hill passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.

A native of Yancey county, he was the son of the late Molt and Mamie Johnson Bailey.

Luther graduated from Western Carolina University with a Masters Degree in Education. He worked as a middle school teacher and the last 21 years he was at Old Fort, NC.

In WWII, Luther was in the Army Air Corp and flew 50 missions over Germany as a ball turret gunner on a B-24 Liberator. When he returned from overseas, he was a crew chief on a PBY Catalina.

Luther loved raising plants and going to the North Asheville Tailgate on Saturday mornings.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Lewis Memorial Park, 415 Beaverdam Road. The family will receive friends from 1:30pm to 2:30pm at Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Ave., prior to the service.

Condolences may be made through the website, www.morrisfamilycare.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now