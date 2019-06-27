|
Luther Bailey
Mars Hill - Luther Bailey, 99, of Mars Hill passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.
A native of Yancey county, he was the son of the late Molt and Mamie Johnson Bailey.
Luther graduated from Western Carolina University with a Masters Degree in Education. He worked as a middle school teacher and the last 21 years he was at Old Fort, NC.
In WWII, Luther was in the Army Air Corp and flew 50 missions over Germany as a ball turret gunner on a B-24 Liberator. When he returned from overseas, he was a crew chief on a PBY Catalina.
Luther loved raising plants and going to the North Asheville Tailgate on Saturday mornings.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Lewis Memorial Park, 415 Beaverdam Road. The family will receive friends from 1:30pm to 2:30pm at Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Ave., prior to the service.
Condolences may be made through the website, www.morrisfamilycare.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 27, 2019