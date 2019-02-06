|
Luther Martin Banner
Burlington - Luther Martin (Martin) Banner died peacefully Sunday, February 3, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Burlington, NC. He was born January 08, 1934 in Watauga County, North Carolina to the late Arthur M and Alice Combs Banner. He was preceded in death by a son, Scotty, and 14 brothers and sisters. He is survived by one daughter - Terri-Lynne Poppe and husband Jason, two granddaughters - Nichole and husband Tyler Pope and Shaylyn and husband Eric Laveault and their daughter Teagan Mae, his wife, Peggy Clark, sisters Charlotte Martin of Boone and Eva Nell Alexander of Newland, one sister-in-law Delores Banner, of the Cove Creek Community as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service for Martin Banner will be held 11:00 o'clock Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Gordon Noble will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be sent to the Baptist Children's Homes at their headquarters in Thomasville, NC in his memory.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 6, 2019