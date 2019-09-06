Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Luther Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luther Paul Foster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luther Paul Foster Obituary
Luther Paul Foster

Asheville - Luther "Paul" Foster, 89, of Asheville, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Flesher's Fairview Health & Retirement Center.

A native of Knoxville, TN, Paul was a son of the late Clyde Clayton Foster and Lucy Mae Dalton Foster Eller. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lois Foster.

Mr. Foster was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and worked as a branch manager for Westinghouse/Wesco Electric Supply Co. He enjoyed playing golf and traveling. He was also a member of the Baneberry Mens Association, White Pine United Methodist Church, and was involved at West Asheville Baptist Church.

Surviving are his daughter, Lisa Sellers (Reggie); sons, Randy Foster and Barry Foster (Susan); seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one on the way; and brother, Thomas Edward Foster (Anna Ruth).

A gathering for friends and family will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 4:00 p.m. at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue, followed by a brief memorial service at 5:00 p.m.

Paul's family would like to thank the staffs of CarePartners and especially Flesher's Fairview Health & Retirement Center for the excellent care and compassion they showed to him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The First Tee www.thefirsttee.org, to https://www.stjude.org/, or to a .

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now