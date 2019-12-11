|
Lydia Hill Clark
MARSHALL - Lydia Hill Clark, age 81, of Marshall, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 in Grapevine Baptist Church, Marshall. Reverend Danny Jenkins will officiate. Burial will be in Clark Cemetery, Marshall.
The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave, Weaverville.
For complete obituary please visit www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019