Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia Hill Clark


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lydia Hill Clark Obituary
Lydia Hill Clark

MARSHALL - Lydia Hill Clark, age 81, of Marshall, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 in Grapevine Baptist Church, Marshall. Reverend Danny Jenkins will officiate. Burial will be in Clark Cemetery, Marshall.

The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave, Weaverville.

For complete obituary please visit www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lydia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -