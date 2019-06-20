|
Lynda Garrett Carroll
Asheville - Lynda Garrett Carroll was born on April 8, 1938 and died on May 23, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Lela Garrett, two brothers, and her son, Jeffrey, who was born with spina bifida and lived to be 28 years old.
Lynda graduated from New Hanover High School, Wilmington, NC, in 1956 and received her RN from Presbyterian School of Nursing in Charlotte, NC. Later she received a B. S. in Nursing at Queens College of Nursing. She retired after working for 30 years at Mission Hospital in Asheville NC.
Lynda was a member of Arden Presbyterian Church and felt blessed by her small group and friends there.
While she was married to John E. Carroll, Lynda participated with him in military life. They served in many different places including Abilene, Texas, Fairbanks, Alaska and Fort Hancock, NJ. John served two tours of duty in Vietnam where he received severe injuries.
Dogs gave Lynda much pleasure. Through the years, Bradley, Charlie, and Jaxson enriched her life.
A memorial service was held Sunday, June 9 at 4 pm, in the Fellowship Room at Arden Presbyterian Church.
Memorials may be sent to Arden Presbyterian Church, 2215 Hendersonville Road, Arden, NC 28704 or Schnauzer Rescue of the Carolinas, 2643 Tumbleweed Drive, Lenoir, NC 28645.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 20, 2019