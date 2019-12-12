Services
Lynda Riddle Smith


1947 - 2019
Asheville - Lynda Riddle Smith, 72, of 317 Brickyard Road, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she attended North Buncombe High School, was a member of Emma United Methodist Church and served with the United Methodist Women's Group.

Mrs. Smith was a daughter of the late John Baxter Riddle and Mabel Riddle Higgins.

Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Thomas Ellis "Tom" Smith of the home; sons, Thomas Lebron Smith (Cindy) of Candler and Stephen Ellis Smith (Batina) of Orange Park, FL; grandchildren, Trenton Smith and Tristan Smith both of Orange Park, FL, Jordan Ownbey of Candler and Annalisa Wayman (Nathan) of Virginia Beach, VA; sister, Betty Niceley of Rossville, GA; brothers, Larry Riddle and Lawrence Riddle both of Weaverville and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Emma United Methodist Church, with Pastor Mary Cash officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hills Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 PM Sunday at the church.

Memorials may be made to: Emma United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 6921, Asheville, NC 28816.

Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
