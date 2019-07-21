|
Lynn Blackwell Hughes
Buncombe - Lynn Blackwell Hughes, age 70, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Mission Hospital. A native of Buncombe County, she was a daughter of the late Horace and Maxine Moss Blackwell. She was a member of Shoal Creek Baptist Church. Lynn was an outgoing person, supporter and fan of her family and friends. After years of declining health, she still held to her faith.
Surviving is her loving husband of 53 years, Larry Hughes of the home; son, Kevin Hughes and wife, April, of Arden; daughters: Michelle Hughes of Fairveiw and Heather Stone and husband, Andrew, of Arden ; grandchildren: Sarah Marie Patterson (Andrew), Kevin Dean Hughes II, Corey Richard Burdeski, Amber Nicole Hughes and Hayley Elizabeth Burdeski; great-grandchild, Aria Marie Patterson ; three brothers-in-law; four sisters-in-law; two uncles and two aunts. Several nieces, nephews, numerous friends and adopted children also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 22 at Shoal Creek Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Rev. Merritt Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pete Young Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Shoal Creek Baptist Church Building Fund at P.O. Box 665, Burnsville, NC 28714. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservices.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 21, 2019