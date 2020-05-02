|
|
Mabel Hoskins
Mabel Eugenia Hoskins, 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 29, 2020. She was born January 25, 1927 to the late Sylvester and Allyne Payne Owens in the Shiloh community of Asheville, NC. Mabel was, at root, a fount of wisdom, curiosity, caring and generosity. A graduate of Livingstone College and New York University, she was an elementary school teacher for nearly 40 years. She taught grades one through seven in multiple communities. For so many of her students, she was "that teacher" who piqued curiosity and opened up the world of learning. Mabel was a proud member of the National Education Association (NEA), the North Carolina Education Association (NCAE) and the Association of Classroom Teachers (ACT). She served as Local and District ACT President and NCAE President. Mabel was former Director of Head Start. She was a passionate and committed member of Shiloh AME Zion Church and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority. She was a trusted source of counsel for friends, family and the leaders of the community. Mabel, called "Gran" by her grandchildren and "Gran-Gran" by her great-grandchildren, was, and will always be, a source of warmth and inspiration. She held a deep love for her friends and family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Francis Owens King; brothers, Calvin, Alvester and Sylvester Owens; and her beloved husband, Jim Hoskins. Mabel is survived by her daughter Gena McCleary, step-daughters Norma Grandy (Joe) and Jacqueline Avent (John); step-sons, Kenneth and Gary Hoskins, 6 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren; countless other family and close friends. A private family burial was Saturday, May 2, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Mabel's beloved place of worship, Shiloh AME Zion Church, 95 Shiloh Road, Asheville, NC. Acknowledgements may be received at rayfuneralcremation.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 2 to May 3, 2020