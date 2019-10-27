|
Mabel Lewis Mungo
Asheville - Mabel Lewis Mungo, 93, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. A native of Asheville, NC, Mabel was the daughter of the late Oscar L. Lewis and Olive Sprinkle Lewis.
She retired from the Federal Government and the Charles George VA Medical Center. Mabel also worked part time at the First Presbyterian Church of Swannanoa.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, William Patrick Mungo. She was also preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters, Phyllis Bishop, George Lewis, Fred Lewis, Calvin Lewis, Gerald Lewis, Patricia Brinkley and Oscar Lewis Jr.
Mabel is survived by two daughters and one son, Carolyn Pinkston, Jackie Mungo and James "Mike" Mungo and wife Linda Mungo; two grandsons, Scott McKenzie and Malcolm Davis; several nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 29, in the chapel of Morris Funeral & Cremation Care, 304 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, NC 28801 with Pastor James Lamb officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow immediately at Skyview Memorial Park, 1600 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC 28805.
Morris Funeral & Cremation Care is in charge of the arrangements, Condolences may be sent to the family through the website, www.MorrisFamilyCare.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019