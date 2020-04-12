|
|
Madeline Daves
Fairview - Madeline Josephine Sales Daves, 77, of 176 Old Fort Road passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her residence.
A lifelong resident of Fairview, she was a Caregiver and daughter of the late George Everette Sales and Athlene Robinson Sales.
Surviving are her husband of 45 years, Bennie Daves of the home; brothers, Homer Sales and Charlie Sales (Loretta) all of Fairview; Niece, Karen Haydock of Fletcher.
A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Jon Coffey officiating.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020