Madeline Daves


1942 - 2020
Madeline Daves Obituary
Madeline Daves

Fairview - Madeline Josephine Sales Daves, 77, of 176 Old Fort Road passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her residence.

A lifelong resident of Fairview, she was a Caregiver and daughter of the late George Everette Sales and Athlene Robinson Sales.

Surviving are her husband of 45 years, Bennie Daves of the home; brothers, Homer Sales and Charlie Sales (Loretta) all of Fairview; Niece, Karen Haydock of Fletcher.

A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Jon Coffey officiating.

To sign Madeline's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
