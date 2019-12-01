Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodland Hills Church
Weaverville - Madge Cole Jarvis of Weaverville, age 88, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family after a brief illness. She was born April 10, 1931 in Buncombe County where she lived her entire life. She was the daughter of the late Hilliard Blaine Cole and Ella Garrison Cole. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Jarvis, who passed away in 2001 after 46 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Wilma Dale Wright and Pauline Mattson and a brother, Boyd Cole.

Mrs. Jarvis is survived by her daughters, Marilyn Rodgers (Mark), and Paula Garland (Ricky). She has three grandchildren, Jennifer Gardner (Andy), Adam Garland and Nathaniel Rodgers. She has three great grandchildren, Annie, Waylon and Roan Gardner. She is also survived by a brother, Tommy Cole (Grace) and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Jarvis was a homemaker. She loved her house and yard. She grew many flowers and spent hours working in them. She was an avid reader and loved to sit outside on her porch.

She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church of Weaverville where she had many friends who were faithful with visits during her illness.

Funeral services will be held at Woodland Hills Church Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Bob Belford officiating. Burial will follow at Asheland Gardens of Memory next to her husband. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at: [email protected]
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
