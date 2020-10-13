Madge Livingston
Waynesville - Madge Cook Livingston, age 94, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Accordius Health in Brevard.
A native of Haywood County, she was a daughter of the late John W. and Patty Lucille Parton Cook. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Livingston; sister, Hazel Caldwell; four brothers, David, Jack, Ned and Reverend Carl Cook. Madge retired from Dayco as a machine operator with almost 38 years of service, in 1984. She was of the Methodist faith. Madge loved gardening, cooking, reading and every night she read her Bible.
Madge is survived by three nieces, Phyllis Cobb, Joyce Williamson, and Jackie Netherton; and a nephew, Teddy Dale Cook.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Garrett-Hillcrest Memorial Park with Reverend Jake Cagle officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of NC, 1305 Navaho Drive, Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27609.
The care of Ms. Livingston has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com