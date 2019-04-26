Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Biltmore Christ Temple
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Biltmore Christ Temple
Resources
More Obituaries for Mae Cothran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae Owenby Cothran


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mae Owenby Cothran Obituary
Mae Owenby Cothran

Asheville - Mae Owenby Cothran, 80, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at her residence. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was loved and cherished very much.

Mrs. Cothran was a lifelong resident of Buncombe County where she formerly served as Assistant Manager of the Terrace and Beaucatcher Movie Theaters and was a member of the Biltmore Christ Temple.

She was a daughter of the late Horace and Eleanor Barlett Owenby and wife of Charles William Cothran who died June 19, 2000.

Surviving are her children, Steve Cothran and wife Lisa of Morristown, TN and Sonia Cothran Brinkley and husband John of Asheville; grandchildren, Stephanie Cothran, Steven Cothran and David Brinkley; lifelong family friend, Sandra Gudger and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 3 PM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Biltmore Christ Temple with Rev. James B. Gass and Virginia Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Oakley.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 PM Saturday at the church.

Anders-Rice Funeral is in charge of arrangements.

To sign Mrs. Cothran's guestbook online, please go to "Memorials" at www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now