Mae Owenby Cothran
Asheville - Mae Owenby Cothran, 80, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at her residence. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was loved and cherished very much.
Mrs. Cothran was a lifelong resident of Buncombe County where she formerly served as Assistant Manager of the Terrace and Beaucatcher Movie Theaters and was a member of the Biltmore Christ Temple.
She was a daughter of the late Horace and Eleanor Barlett Owenby and wife of Charles William Cothran who died June 19, 2000.
Surviving are her children, Steve Cothran and wife Lisa of Morristown, TN and Sonia Cothran Brinkley and husband John of Asheville; grandchildren, Stephanie Cothran, Steven Cothran and David Brinkley; lifelong family friend, Sandra Gudger and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3 PM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Biltmore Christ Temple with Rev. James B. Gass and Virginia Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Oakley.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 PM Saturday at the church.
Anders-Rice Funeral is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 26, 2019