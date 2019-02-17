|
|
Mae Plemmons Carter
Asheville - Elsie Mae Plemmons Carter, 89, of 120 Olivette Road, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the WNC Baptist Home.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was a graduate of Blanton's Business College and a member of Victory Baptist Church and officer of the Sunshine Club.
Mrs. Carter was a daughter of the late Foy "Jack" Plemmons and Elsie Mae Webb Plemmons Hill and step daughter of the late Tom Hill. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Max Carter, Sr. who died May 2, 1997 and sister, Ruth Hill.
Surviving are her son, John Max Carter, Jr. and wife Sharon of Leicester; daughter, Teresa Lynne Carter Kline and husband Dee of La Quinta, CA; grandchildren, Anthony Kline and wife Ashley, Jonathan Kline, Chad Carter and wife Leah; sister, Jean Glaspy of Edneyville and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Victory Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Sprinkle and Rev. James Lamb officiating. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM Wednesday at the church.
Memorials may be made to: Victory Baptist Church Senior Meal Program, 80 Olivette Road, Asheville, NC 28804.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 17, 2019