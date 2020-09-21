Maggi ZadekFairview - Maggi Zadek of Fairview, NC passed away gently on Saturday, September 19th, at Mission Hospital in Asheville after a period of declining health.Maggi moved to Western North Carolina as a retired university teacher to fulfill her dream of "living close to nature on top of a mountain". She lived in happiness and peace there for 20 years.Throughout her teaching career, she both educated and mentored her students. She was much beloved and many of her students became life long friends.Later in life Maggi earned a Masters Degree and with her compassion and keen understanding of people became a successful Psychotherapist.Maggi was a unique individual with many interests and talents including photography, gardening, reading, cooking, pet welfare, and crafts. A special love of hers was music. At any point in time the sweet sounds of music would be drifting through her home. Her closest companions were her two Papillons, Sasha and Tegan who were her joy and comfort.Maggi was an interesting, compassionate, loyal, and fun-loving friend. She was known for her elaborate theme parties. She loved life and made the most of any opportunity to learn and experience new things. Maggi's friends will remember her with much warmth and will treasure the lovely times spent with her.Maggi was preceded in death by her parents Irving and Jeanne Zadek (nee Saskin). She is survived by a brother, Robert Zadek , from San Diego, California.