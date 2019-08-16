|
|
Maggie Lou Robinette Howard
Mars Hill - Maggie Lou Robinette Howard - February 2, 1929 to August 9, 2019
Maggie Lou passed away in her sleep Friday evening August 9, 2019. She was 90 years young. She was born in Church Hill, Tennessee to Sallie Lou(Hutchens) and Walter Thomas Robinette, and attended Dobyns-Bennett High School, then worked at Kingsport Press and Eastman-Kodak.
She married in 1947 and moved to Aiken, South Carolina, where she began raising her children. A divorce and subsequent remarriage to Edwin Cavanaugh Howard brought her to Mars Hill in 1967. Except for the first six months, she has resided in their home on California Creek Road. She and Ed owned and worked together in their business, Howard's RX Drugs, for close to thirty years.
In addition to keeping books and working in the store, she became a Realtor in about 1970 working at Wolf Laurel resort for a few years, and then independently buying, selling, and renting properties, remodeling homes, (relocating a few) and building houses primarily in the Mars Hill area. All the while, she was maintaining a home, marriage, and children. She continued working in real estate up until the time of her death. She was also an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary to VFW Post 5483 in Mars Hill which she also continued until the time of her death.
Once the children flew the coop, she and Ed joined Circle 8 Square Dancing club, making numerous new friends.
In her "spare" time, she truly loved working outside, planting flowers, trees, and vegetables, as evidenced by her beautiful yard. She was an excellent cook, seamstress and needle-worker, homemaker, protector and "NASCAR" driver…..all the while maintaining honesty and integrity in her business dealings and personal life, striving to instill these traits in her children. She was generous with words and love whenever either was needed.
She will be placed at rest at the Veteran's Cemetery at Black Mountain with her husband.
Maggie was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Carl and Ernest, and her husband, Ed Howard. She is survived by her children, Karla Griffin (Andy) of Arlington, Tennessee, Revonda Maher (Bill) of Mars Hill, Suzetta Wolfe (Charlie) of Greensboro, and Timmy Bragg of Donalsonville, Georgia. She leaves behind five grandchildren, Amy Bragg Cannon (Casey), Sam Griffin (Paul Thomas), Matthew Wolfe, Aaron Wolfe and Walter Griffin. She adored her three great grand-daughters, Cassandra Michelle, Sabrina Nicole, and Courtney Elizabeth Cannon.
The family would like to thank caregivers Carolyn Roberts, Doris Edwards, Marie Gunter, and the staff of Madison Home Health.
A memorial service will be held 3:00PM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service, with a reception immediately following the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Veterans Restoration Quarters, 1329 Tunnel Rd., Asheville, NC 28805, (828) 259-5333 [email protected]
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 16, 2019