Maggie Rae Young
Bakersville - Maggie Rae Young, age 6, of Staggerweed Rd., Bakersville, NC went home to be with the Lord, April 6, 2019. She was a student in kindergarten at Gouge Elementary School. Maggie loved the outdoors, her animals (especially her goats and honeybees), and also enjoyed Volkswagen cars.
Survivors include; her parents; Brannon and Amy Woody Young, of the home, one brother Evan Briggs, of Bakersville, NC, maternal grandparents; Kenneth Woody (Joyce), and John Cole (Katie), all of Bakersville, NC, paternal grandparents; Teresa Young, of Spruce Pine, NC, Mike McKinney, of Bakersville, NC, Greg Young (Carol Ann), of Spruce Pine, NC, great grandparents; Jean Greene, and Florence Woody, of Bakersville, NC, Smith Hughes (Regina), of Green Mountain, NC, aunts; Becky Woody, Erica Young, Shaina Burleson, uncles; Adam Woody, Bryson Young, and Coty Burleson, cousins; Ayden and Mayce Woody, Asher Young, and Hunter Burleson.
Maggie was preceded in death by; great grandparents; Ted Woody, Ancle Greene, Charles Ray, and Dora Lou Young.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 2:00PM in Roan Mountain Baptist Church (Sandy Branch Rd), with Marvin Miller and Kevin Hughes officiating. Interment will follow the service at the family cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Maggie Rae Young Scholarship Fund For Fellow Classmates, c/o United Community Bank Bakersville, NC, or c/o Kenneth Woody 965 Green Cove Rd. Bakersville, NC 28705.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 11, 2019