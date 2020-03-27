Services
Wells Funeral Homes
296 West Main Street
Waynesville, NC 28786
(828) 456-3535
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Garrett-Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum
Resources
More Obituaries for Major Usaf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Major Arthur Craig Lynch (Retired) Usaf


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Major Arthur Craig Lynch (Retired) Usaf Obituary
Major Arthur Craig Lynch, USAF (Retired)

Maggie Valley - Major Arthur Craig Lynch, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 surrounded by family at his home.

A native of New York, he was the son of the late James Arthur and Alice Craig Lynch. He was also preceded in death by one son, James Arthur Lynch. Arthur was an American airman who answered his Nation's call to serve as a young man. As a fighter pilot in World War II, he flew numerous missions as a P47 Thunderbolt pilot. After the war, Arthur served the Air Force in several capacities. His primary field of expertise was information technology. He facilitated the installation of the IBM systems on several bases throughout the country. Upon retirement, Arthur traveled the United States with the love of his life, Isabelle. One of their greatest joys was spending time in the mountains of Maggie Valley with their beloved family and friends.

Arthur is survived by his wife of 75 years, Isabelle M. Lynch, of Maggie Valley; one son, David C. Lynch, of Fleming Island, Florida; three grandchildren, Jennifer Ann Biery, Jonathan Andrew Lynch, and James Benjamin Lynch; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Garrett-Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum with Reverend Zachary Misch officiating.

The care of Major Arthur Lynch has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Major's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -