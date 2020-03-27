|
Major Arthur Craig Lynch, USAF (Retired)
Maggie Valley - Major Arthur Craig Lynch, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 surrounded by family at his home.
A native of New York, he was the son of the late James Arthur and Alice Craig Lynch. He was also preceded in death by one son, James Arthur Lynch. Arthur was an American airman who answered his Nation's call to serve as a young man. As a fighter pilot in World War II, he flew numerous missions as a P47 Thunderbolt pilot. After the war, Arthur served the Air Force in several capacities. His primary field of expertise was information technology. He facilitated the installation of the IBM systems on several bases throughout the country. Upon retirement, Arthur traveled the United States with the love of his life, Isabelle. One of their greatest joys was spending time in the mountains of Maggie Valley with their beloved family and friends.
Arthur is survived by his wife of 75 years, Isabelle M. Lynch, of Maggie Valley; one son, David C. Lynch, of Fleming Island, Florida; three grandchildren, Jennifer Ann Biery, Jonathan Andrew Lynch, and James Benjamin Lynch; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Garrett-Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum with Reverend Zachary Misch officiating.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020