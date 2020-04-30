|
Major Mary Lou Hipps
Asheville - Major Mary Lou Arnold Hipps, 93, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Accordius At Asheville.
A native of Mauldin, MA, she resided in Buncombe County since 2002. Major Hipps had served as a minister in The Salvation Army. She was a daughter of the late William Henry Arnold and Esther Wolfe Arnold. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Major James Holland Hipps; brother, William Arnold; and sisters: Nellie Kuykendall, and Betty Jo Estes.
She is survived by her sister, Anna Lee McWhirter of Dearborn, MI, and several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Pisgah View Memorial Park with Major Phil Swyers officiating.
Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting the Hipps family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 750 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020