Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Major Mary Lou Hipps


1927 - 2020
Major Mary Lou Hipps Obituary
Major Mary Lou Hipps

Asheville - Major Mary Lou Arnold Hipps, 93, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Accordius At Asheville.

A native of Mauldin, MA, she resided in Buncombe County since 2002. Major Hipps had served as a minister in The Salvation Army. She was a daughter of the late William Henry Arnold and Esther Wolfe Arnold. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Major James Holland Hipps; brother, William Arnold; and sisters: Nellie Kuykendall, and Betty Jo Estes.

She is survived by her sister, Anna Lee McWhirter of Dearborn, MI, and several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Pisgah View Memorial Park with Major Phil Swyers officiating.

Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting the Hipps family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 750 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806.

To sign Major Hipps' guestbook online, please go to "Memorials" at www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
